June 9 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* JAN-MAY ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF CHINA PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE CO RMB116.469 BILLION

* CHINA PACIFIC PROPERTY INSURANCE ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME BETWEEN 1 JAN & 31 MAY RMB63.042 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: