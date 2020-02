BRIEF-China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd Updates Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Co's Ops

Feb 19 (Reuters) - China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* GROUP EXPECTS THAT THERE WILL BE DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS

* EXPECTS DROP IN GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* GROUP TWO FACTORIES IN PRC HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED PRODUCTION AFTER TWO WEEKS’ PRODUCTION HALT

* GROUP EXPECTS DELAY IN RESUMING TO ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

* GROUP EXPECTS LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN COMING MONTHS

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR HY

* EXPECTED THAT DROP IN CO’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS TEMPORARILY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)