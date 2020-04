April 14 (Reuters) - China Pharma Holdings Inc:

* CHINA PHARMA - AUDIT OPINION BY CO’S ACCOUNTING FIRM RELATED TO STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2019 INCLUDED A GOING CONCERN EXPLANATORY PARAGRAPH

* CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $1.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018