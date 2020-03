March 27 (Reuters) - China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :

* CHINA PIONEER PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - FY NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 22.5% TO RMB103.8 MILLION

* CHINA PIONEER PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 19.0% TO RMB1,316.0 MILLION

* CHINA PIONEER PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.035 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: