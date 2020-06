June 4 (Reuters) - China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :

* US FDA STARTED WITH PRE-EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION PROCESS ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IGG/IGM COMBINED ANTIBODY TEST KIT

* CO ACTS AS EXCLUSIVE AGENT IN US OF VARIOUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TEST KITS OF SHENZHEN MICROPROFIT CURRENTLY IN DEVELOPMENT

* CO ACTS AS EXCLUSIVE AGENT IN U.S. FOR 10 YRS FROM 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: