BRIEF-China Public Procurement Says Ops Impacted By Outbreak Of Coronavirus Disease

Feb 20 (Reuters) - China Public Procurement Ltd:

* GROUP’S OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* EXPECTS THERE WILL BE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR OF 2020

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTIVITY WILL CONTINUE TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* STAFF IN AFFECTED PROVINCES AND MUNICIPALITIES UNABLE TO RETURN TO BUSINESS UNITS AND RESUME WORK AS PLANNED