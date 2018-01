Jan 29 (Reuters) - China Putian Food Holding Ltd:

* ‍PARTNERS TO ESTABLISH FUND, TOTAL AMOUNT OF CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF ALL PARTNERS TO FUND RMB200 MILLION

* ‍CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF CO TO FUND WOULD BE RMB30 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY, XINYI INVESTMENT, JICAI FUND AND XINYI HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​