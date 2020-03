March 31 (Reuters) - China Qinfa Group Ltd:

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR RMB81.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB1,504.5 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR YEAR RMB2,799.5 MILLION, DOWN 23.4%

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP