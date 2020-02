BRIEF-China Railway Construction Updates On Proposed Spin-Off Of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry

Feb 17 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp Ltd :

* UPDATES ON PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND LISTING OF CRCHI ON SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION BOARD OF SSE

* STOCK EXCHANGE CONFIRMED THAT CO COMPANY MAY PROCEED WITH PROPOSED SPIN-OFF

* PROPOSED SPIN-OFF WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S EQUITY INTEREST IN CRCHI

* IF MATERIALISED, PROPOSED SPIN-OFF WILL CONSTITUTE A DEEMED DISPOSAL OF CO’S EQUITY INTEREST IN CRCHI

* IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF, IS INTENDED THAT CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION HEAVY INDUSTRY CORP WILL ISSUE NEW SHARES

* CRCHI WILL ALSO PROCEED WITH LISTING ON SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION BOARD OF SSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)