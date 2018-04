BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.06

April 4 (Reuters) - China Rapid Finance Ltd:

* CHINA RAPID FINANCE REPORTS UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 190 PERCENT TO $34.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADDED 627 THOUSAND NEW BORROWERS IN QUARTER, UP 17% FROM END OF Q3 2017

* MADE CHANGES TO ITS LOAN ORIGINATION PRACTICES DURING Q1 OF 2018

* DUE TO CHANGES TO LOAN ORIGINATION PRACTICES, EXPECT IMPACT OF SLOWER GROWTH & REDUCED FEES TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT Q1 2018 RESULTS