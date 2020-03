BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Says Up To March 18, Board Received Multiple Proposals To Make Payment To Senior Secured Promissory Note

March 18 (Reuters) - China Rapid Finance Ltd:

* CHINA RAPID FINANCE SAYS UP TO MARCH 18, BOARD RECEIVED MULTIPLE PROPOSALS TO MAKE PAYMENT TO THE SENIOR SECURED PROMISSORY NOTE - SEC FILING

* CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD - BOARD IS EVALUATING THE BEST SOLUTION

* CHINA RAPID FINANCE - BOARD ALSO GRANTED ADDITIONAL SIXTY CALENDAR DAYS EXTENSION TO NOTE BECAUSE OF LIMITED AVAILABILITY OF STAFF FOR DUE DILIGENCE

* CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD - ENTIRE UNPAID PRINCIPAL AMOUNT SHALL BECOME FULLY DUE AND PAYABLE ON OR BEFORE APRIL 26, 2020 Source text : (bit.ly/2UgBfBZ) Further company coverage: