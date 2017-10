Oct 18 (Reuters) - China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:

* Unit entered into deal to sell 100 percent stake in Shaanxi Aimiya​ to third party buyer

* Estimated gain on disposal of about RMB28.6 million to be recorded in group’s FY ending Dec. 31, 2017​

* Unit to also sell loan to third party purchaser; consideration for SPA and loan RMB40 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)