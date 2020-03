March 30 (Reuters) - China Reinsurance Group Corp:

* FY TOTAL INCOME RMB142.63 BILLION VERSUS RMB119.92 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 6.05 BILLION VERSUS RMB 3.73 BILLION

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.044 PER SHARE (TAX INCLUSIVE)

* CONSIDERS COVID-19 WILL HAVE CERTAIN IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL UTILISATION & CUSTOMER SERVICE IN SHORT TERM