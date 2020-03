March 25 (Reuters) - China Renaissance Holdings Ltd :

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB15 CENTS PER SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB246.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB1.62 BILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB1.30 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.40 BILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE AND NET INVESTMENT GAINS RMB1.49 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.46 BILLION

* CORONAVIRUS WILL LIKELY SLOW DOWN REVENUE REALIZATION OF INVESTMENT BANKING PROJECTS