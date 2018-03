March 21 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,175 MILLION VERSUS RMB629​ MILLION

* FY TURNOVER RMB29.73 BILLION VERSUS RMB28.69 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.07 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: