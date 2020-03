March 20 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd :

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.045 PER SHARE

* FY TURNOVER RMB33,190 MILLION VERSUS RMB31,867 MILLION

* CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 2019 INCREASED BY 34.3% TO RMB1.31 BILLION

* COVID-19 WOULD HAVE CERTAIN NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND SALES OF GROUP IN Q1 OF 2020

* UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER AND EBIT FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 29 DECREASED BY ABOUT 26% AND 42% YOY RESPECTIVELY