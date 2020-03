March 27 (Reuters) - China Resources Gas Group Ltd :

* CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD- FY TURNOVER HK$ 55,835 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 51,165 MILLION

* CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD - RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 72 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 5,043 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 4,450 MILLION

* CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP- CORONAVIRUS MEASURES WILL HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S PERFORMANCE IN 2020