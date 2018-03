March 20 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd:

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR YEAR 2017 AMOUNTED TO HK$118.59 BILLION, UP BY 8.5 PCT‍​

* FY CORE PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUDING REVALUATION GAIN FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTIES HK$19.16 BILLION, UP 17.7%​

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK86.7 CENTS PER SHARE‍​

* 2017 DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 35.0 PERCENT OF CORE NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE INCREASED BY 5PT FROM 30.0 PERCENT IN 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: