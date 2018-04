April 30 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd:

* CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TNZ; CONSIDERATION FOR TNZ ACQUISITION IS RMB1.73 BILLION

* CR SHENZHEN BAY & CRL SHENZHEN ENTERED MANAGEMENT RIGHTS AUTHORIZATION TERMINATION AGREEMENT FOR RMB322 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2Fu9Xyj) Further company coverage: