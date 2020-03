March 24 (Reuters) - China Resources Medical Holdings Co Ltd :

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND 10 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB390.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB430.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB2.12 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.06 BILLION

* IMPACT COVID-19 ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS COULD NOT BE REASONABLY ESTIMATED AT THIS STAGE