Feb 27 (Reuters) - China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

* ‍YAN HUA HOSPITAL HAS DECIDED TO TERMINATE SUPPLY CHAIN AGREEMENT​

* IS CURRENTLY IN COURSE OF NEGOTIATION WITH YAN HUA HOSPITAL TO AMICABLY RESOLVE PROBLEM​

* CHINA RESOURCES PHOENIX HEALTHCARE- ‍CURRENTLY ASSESSING FINANCIAL IMPACT OF TERMINATION OF SUPPLY CHAIN AGREEMENT & IMPLEMENTATION OF BIDDING PROCESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: