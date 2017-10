Sept 13 (Reuters) - China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy 65 percent stake in Shandong Shenghai Health-care Product for 379.4 million yuan ($58.10 million)

