BRIEF-China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Updates On Potential Impact Of COVID-19 Outbreak On Operation Of Group

March 13 (Reuters) - China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Ltd:

* UPDATES ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON OPERATION OF GROUP

* ENTERPRISES LOCATED IN WUHAN SHALL NOT RESUME WORK EARLIER THAN 24:00 ON 20 MARCH 2020

* AS OF MARCH 13, NO REPORTS ON CONFIRMED CASES OF INFECTION OF EPIDEMIC OF ANY EMPLOYEE OF GROUP RECEIVED

* RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN HUBEI PROVINCE ON TRAVEL & RESUMPTION OF WORK MAY POSE CHALLENGES FOR AUDIT WORK

* RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN HUBEI PROVINCE ON TRAVEL & RESUMPTION OF WORK MAY POSE CHALLENGES FOR AUDIT WORK