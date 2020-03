March 31 (Reuters) - China Rundong Auto Group Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.34 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB1.51 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB7.64 BILLION VERSUS RMB12.71 BILLION

* IN EARLY 2020, OUTBREAKS OF COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON SALE AND SERVICE OF MOTOR VEHICLES OF GROUP