April 11 (Reuters) - China SCE Property Holdings Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF US$600 MILLION 7.45% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT US$592.1 MILLION

* ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON 17 APRIL AND 17 OCT OF EACH YEAR FROM OCT 17