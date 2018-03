March 14 (Reuters) - China SCE Property Holdings Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB‍2.84​ BILLION VERSUS RMB2.07 BILLION

* ‍PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK 13 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED ABOUT 29% TO ABOUT RMB16.11 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: