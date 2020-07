July 7 (Reuters) - China Securities Co Ltd:

* GOT REGULATORY LETTER IN RELATION TO MEDIA REPORTS OF CSC FINANCIAL CO LTD

* REGULATORY LETTER REQUIRING FURTHER EXPLANATION BY CO ON MATTERS INVOLVED IN MEDIA REPORTS

* CENTRAL HUIJIN INVESTMENT TOLD CO IT WAS NOT AWARE OF DISCLOSABLE INFORMATION OF SIGNIFICANCE THAT HASN’T BEEN DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: