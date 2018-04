April 16 (Reuters) - China Securities Regulatory Commission :

* SAYS FORMER CHAIRMAN OF ZHEJIANG SUNRIVER CULTURE KONG DEYONG, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF TIBET LONGWEI CULTURE MEDIA ZHAO WEI BANNED FROM ENTERING STOCK MARKET FOR 5 YEARS

* SAYS ZHEJIANG SUNRIVER CULTURE, TIBET LONGWEI WARNED AND FINED DUE TO VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vhloto; bit.ly/2vfBl3r Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)