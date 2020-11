BRIEF-China Securities Regulator Says Suspending Ant IPO Is Responsible Move For Investors And Markets

Nov 4 (Reuters) - CHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR

* SAYS SUSPENDING ANT IPO IS RESPONSIBLE MOVE FOR INVESTORS AND MARKETS

* SAYS BELIEVES THE DECISION IS BENEFICIARY TO THE LONG TERM DEVELOPMENT OF CAPITAL MARKET

* SAYS RECENT REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT CHANGES MAY HAVE MAJOR IMPACT TO ANT’S BUSINESS STRUCTURE AND PROFIT-MAKING MODEL

* SAYS WILL KEEP COMMUNICATING WITH HONG KONG AND MAJOR OVERSEAS SECURITIES REGULATORS ON THE ISSUE