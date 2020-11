Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* CHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR SAYS IT RECOGNISES ANT GROUP’S MOVE TO REFUND SHARE SUBSCRIPTION MONEY TO PROTECT THE INTERESTS OF INVESTORS

* CHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR SAYS WILL WORK WITH RELEVANT ENTITIES TO ENSURE THE SMOOTH AND ORDERLY REFUND PAYMENTS TO INVESTORS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/38dF17D (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)