April 21 (Reuters) - China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd :

* CHINA SHANSHUI CEMENT GROUP- EXPECTED LOSSES FOR 3 MONTHS WILL INCREASE TO ABOUT RMB453.6 MILLION

* CHINA SHANSHUI CEMENT- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 WHICH CAUSED DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF WORK FOR ENTERPRISES, DECREASE IN SALES VOLUME OF CEMENT

* CHINA SHANSHUI CEMENT GROUP SEES QTRLY LOSSES ATTRIBUTABLE INCREASE TO ABOUT RMB382.6 MILLION