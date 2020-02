BRIEF-China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus On Group's Opearations

Feb 18 (Reuters) - China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Ltd :

* CHINA SHENGHAI FOOD HOLDINGS COMPANY-AGREEMENT WITH AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY STERILIZATION PRODUCTS MANUFACTURER

* AGREEMENT FOR PRODUCTION AND SALE OF ETHANOL STERILIZATION PRODUCTS

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON CO’S OPERATIONS

* SINCE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC,CO’S OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN SERIOUSLY AFFECTED

* GROUP RECEIVED VARIOUS ENQUIRIES FROM CUSTOMERS AND REQUESTING GROUP TO ASSIST IN FINDING SUPPLY OF STERILIZATION PRODUCTS

* CO HAS SUSPENDED ALL PRODUCT PROMOTION ACTIVITIES, WHICH WILL DIRECTLY AFFECT GROUP’S TURNOVER AND PERFORMANCE

* ACTIVELY SEEKS FOR SUITABLE MANUFACTURERS & UTILIZES GROUP’S SALES CHANNELS TO SELL STERILIZATION PRODUCTS TO MORE USERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)