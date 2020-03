March 23 (Reuters) - China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Ltd:

* FY REVENUE DECREASED BY ABOUT 29.2% TO ABOUT RMB472.9 MILLION

* FY GROSS PROFIT FELL BY 38.6% TO ABOUT RMB103.8 MILLION

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON BUSINESS OPERATION & CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR CO’S PRODUCTS HAS FURTHER DECLINED

* CO HAS SUSPENDED ALL PRODUCT PROMOTION ACTIVITIES, WHICH WILL DIRECTLY AFFECT TURNOVER AND PERFORMANCE

* GROUP IS NO LONGER PURSUING PURCHASE OF LAND IN MAINLAND CHINA DUE TO ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AHEAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: