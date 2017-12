Dec 17 (Reuters) - China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd:

* YAO TONGSHAN HAS CEASED TO BE CEO

* CUI RUICHENG CEASED TO BE CO‘S CFO, CO APPOINTS WANG YUEHUA AS ACTING CFO

* APPOINTS SHAO GENHUO AS ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)