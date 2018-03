March 23 (Reuters) - China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍TO RECORD A LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO GENERAL DECLINE IN PRICE OF RAW MILK

* SEES FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF RMB1 BILLION

* SEES LOSS ARISING FROM CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE LESS COSTS OF SALES OF BIOLOGICAL ASSETS OF RMB600 MILLION FOR FY17