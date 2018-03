March 29 (Reuters) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* ‍RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB12 CENTS PER SHARE AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF RMB9 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY TURNOVER RMB1.92 BILLION, DOWN 3.7 PERCENT

* ‍FY PROFIT DECREASED BY 23.4 PERCENT TO RMB451.6 MILLION​