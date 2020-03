March 31 (Reuters) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB12 CENTS PER SHARE AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF RMB9 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT RMB503.2 MILLION, DOWN 0.5%

* TOTAL SALES FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2020 INCREASED BY 8.7% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS GROWTH OF TCM FORMULA GRANULES IN 2020 WILL SLOW DOWN COMPARED TO 2019