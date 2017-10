Sept 13 (Reuters) - China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd :

* Li Zhongxu, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Han Wei, a non-executive director, has been appointed as chief financial officer

* Han Wei will be re-designated as an executive director

* Wu Limin an executive director, will be re-designated as a non-executive director