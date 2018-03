March 2 (Reuters) - China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd :

* HE JIA FU RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍LI ZHONGXU HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍MUNG HON TING JACKIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* WANG ZHENG APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD