Feb 5 (Reuters) - China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd:

* ‍UPDATES ON FORMER DIRECTOR‘S FRAUDULENT, UNAUTHORISED USE OF GROUP‘S FUNDS, ASSETS ​

* HAS NOT RECEIVED NOTIFICATION THAT WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST FORMER DIRECTOR HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY SERVED ON HIM

* COMPANY'S LAWYERS HAVE APPLIED FOR RENEWAL OF WRIT FOR A YEAR TO 23 OCT 2018