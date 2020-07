July 10 (Reuters) - China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd :

* GOT PETITION ISSUED IN COURT FILED BY AI GLOBAL THAT CO MAY BE WOUND UP BY COURT ON GROUND THAT CO IS UNABLE TO PAY DEBTS

* PETITION CONCERNS SUM OF US$7.6 MILLION, BEING OUTSTANDING SUM TO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT