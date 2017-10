Sept 15 (Reuters) - China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd :

* Yan Dinggui will be appointed as an executive director of company

* Zhang Huaqiao, formerly executive director, has been re-designated as non-executive director

* Yaw has been appointed as executive deputy chairman