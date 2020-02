Feb 28 (Reuters) - China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd :

* NOTIFIED EACH OF UNIT AND 2 EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS GOT RECENTLY DECISION ON ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY ISSUED BY PEOPLE’S BANK OF CHINA

* BASED ON DECISION, WILL RECOGNISE FOREGOING FINE IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ABOUT RMB19.2 MILLION IN FY

* BASED ON DECISION, WILL RECOGNISE CONFISCATION OF INCOME OF ABOUT RMB4 MILLION FOR YEAR