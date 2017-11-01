FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Social Security Fund signs $65 bln of invesment contracts with 9 provinces
November 1, 2017 / 3:51 AM / in 15 minutes

BRIEF-China Social Security Fund signs $65 bln of invesment contracts with 9 provinces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) said in a briefing on Wednesday:

* the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF) has signed investment contracts worth a total of 430 billion yuan ($64.86 billion) with nine provincial governments, of which 180 billion yuan of pension funds has already been invested

* the MOHRSS did not indentify the provinces or give more details

* the MOHRSS will step up fund investment and strengthen supervision and management of social security fund operation in the next stage ($1 = 6.6292 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

