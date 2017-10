Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Expected to record a profit for six months ended 30 September 2017​

* Expected result due to ‍dividend income from equity investments of about HK$157 million​

* Expected HY profit also due to ‍fair value gains on equity investments of about HK$255 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: