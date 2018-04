April 26 (Reuters) - China South City Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT

* EACH PARTY INTENDS TO CONTRIBUTE RMB11.11 MILLION; AGGREGATED TOTAL INVESTMENT RMB100 MILLION TO FORM JV CO

* AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY