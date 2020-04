April 8 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd :

* RECEIVED APPROVAL ON ISSUANCE OF OVERSEAS LISTED FOREIGN SHARES ISSUED BY CSRC

* CSRC APPROVED ISSUE OF NOT MORE THAN 613.4 MILLION NEW OVERSEAS LISTED FOREIGN SHARES BY CO

* ALL ORDINARY SHARES HAVE NOMINAL VALUE OF RMB1 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: