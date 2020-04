BRIEF-China Southern Airlines Says In March, Passenger Capacity Of Group Decreased By 60.44%

April 17 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd :

* IN MARCH 2020, PASSENGER CAPACITY OF GROUP DECREASED BY 60.44%

* MARCH PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 58.16%, DOWN 24.99 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED BY 72.33%

* IN MARCH 2020, GROUP TERMINATED LEASE OF TWO AIRCRAFT, INCLUDING ONE A330-300 AIRCRAFT AND ONE A319 AIRCRAFT

* MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR WAS 69.69%, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 17.46 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* SEES SUBSTANTIAL LOSS FOR GROUP'S OPERATING RESULTS IN Q1 OF 2020; WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT OPERATING RESULTS IN H1 OF YEAR