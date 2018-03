March 21 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING CO TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES

* SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FR7seL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)