BRIEF-China Star Entertainment Posts FY Loss Attributable Hk$335.2 Million

* CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT LTD- FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$335.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$1.05 BILLION

* CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT LTD- AFTER OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN EARLY 2020, ALL PREPARATION FOR FILM PRODUCTIONS HAVE SLOWED DOWN RECENTLY

* CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT - COVID-19 MAY SLOW DOWN PROGRESS OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN 2020

* CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT - FOR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT OPERATIONS, 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE FRUITFUL YEAR